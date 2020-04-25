Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 866 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

