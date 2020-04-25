Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $100.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.