Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.59. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

