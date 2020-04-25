Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

