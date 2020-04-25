Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 15,647 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

