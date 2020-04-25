Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,009 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

