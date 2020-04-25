Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 30,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

