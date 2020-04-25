Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,888 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned approximately 63.38% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $79,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 152,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,441,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

