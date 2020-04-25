Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $89,042.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,603.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.02578670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.97 or 0.03182366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00592363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00804355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00077155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00593033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,335,097 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

