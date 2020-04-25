Head-To-Head Analysis: Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) versus Maxar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxar Technologies and Technical Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies 0 6 1 0 2.14 Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 81.59%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies 5.52% -15.79% -2.15% Technical Communications 6.07% 24.10% 14.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxar Technologies and Technical Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies $1.67 billion 0.36 $109.00 million ($2.10) -4.80 Technical Communications $7.02 million 0.61 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Summary

Technical Communications beats Maxar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers spacecraft and subsystems to the U.S. and Canadian government, and other customers for scientific research and development missions, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

