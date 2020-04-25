Head-To-Head Comparison: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) vs. Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPN)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Superior Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Superior Energy Services 4 7 1 0 1.75

Superior Energy Services has a consensus price target of $2.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Superior Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Energy Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.03 -$858.11 million ($9.00) -0.53 Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.02 -$255.72 million ($2.00) -0.83

Superior Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25% Superior Energy Services -15.36% -83.23% -6.07%

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Energy Services

