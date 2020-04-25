Head to Head Comparison: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 151.31%. Venus Concept has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.79%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Risk and Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 2.13 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -3.51 Venus Concept $110.41 million 1.50 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.89

Venus Concept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -50.25% -154.10% -31.97% Venus Concept -67.65% -491.66% -67.61%

Summary

Alphatec beats Venus Concept on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

