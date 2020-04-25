Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

A number of research firms have commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

HTA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. 1,415,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 232,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

