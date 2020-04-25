Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Cap Tops $132.39 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $132.39 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,980,786,232 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

