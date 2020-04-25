HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00025866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $566.92 million and $517,794.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

