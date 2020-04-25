Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $183,995.26

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $183,995.26 and $40.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006183 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.