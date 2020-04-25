HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0008

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $214,122.61 and approximately $685.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038098 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00041385 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,675.32 or 1.01000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060112 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 256,197,993 coins and its circulating supply is 256,062,842 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.