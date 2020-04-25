HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $225,166.06 and approximately $2,858.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,404 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.