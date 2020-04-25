HeroNode Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $171.00 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and LBank. HeroNode has a total market cap of $56,172.41 and approximately $171.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

