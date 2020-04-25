HEX (HEX) Trading 117.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $348.88 million and $7.06 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded up 117.9% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00438659 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001006 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006491 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 145,824,221,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,555,426,734 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.