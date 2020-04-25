HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Desjardins downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 3,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.