Hiveterminal Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

