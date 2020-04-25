HOLD (HOLD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 62.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $41,462.84 and $7.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.02590120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00214284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

