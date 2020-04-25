Homeros Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004971 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02581955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00215440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

