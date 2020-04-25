Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

