Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $67,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,530,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 317.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

NYSE HON traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $135.52. 2,837,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,408. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

