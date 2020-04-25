HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $173,184.97 and approximately $911,770.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.