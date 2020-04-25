HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $3,227.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.01129865 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00169348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00235766 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002846 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

