Humaniq Market Capitalization Achieves $677,392.84 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Hotbit. Humaniq has a market cap of $677,392.84 and $54,552.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

