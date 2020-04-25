Huobi Token (HT) Price Tops $3.98

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $885.25 million and $218.62 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00052463 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, Huobi and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.04506199 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

