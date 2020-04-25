Hurify (HUR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinMex and LATOKEN. Hurify has a market cap of $32,912.34 and approximately $34.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.04476298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013255 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008970 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (CRYPTO:HUR) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

