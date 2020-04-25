Hush Price Up 5.1% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Hush has a market capitalization of $281,875.22 and $11,417.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. During the last week, Hush has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00592783 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00124814 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,880,893 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

