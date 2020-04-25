Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Fatbtc, BitMart and IDAX. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $405,609.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.04492141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013300 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DEx.top, BitMart, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

