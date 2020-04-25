Hydro Protocol Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $19,597.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Bgogo and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.04481351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013186 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

