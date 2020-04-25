I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0541 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $980,114.06 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.01120473 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00051541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00230789 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002111 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,120,186 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.