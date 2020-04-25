i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,029. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

