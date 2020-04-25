ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.10 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $148.78 million and approximately $34.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Bitbns and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.02564886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00214729 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037545 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 538,232,806 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Allbit, OKEx, IDEX, Bitbns, Upbit, DragonEX, ABCC, COSS, CoinTiger, Rfinex, Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

