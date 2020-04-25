iDealCash (DEAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,708.05

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. iDealCash has a market cap of $109,708.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.02547920 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000223 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012165 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About iDealCash

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam.

Buying and Selling iDealCash

iDealCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

