IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $2,840.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,674,826 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.market.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

