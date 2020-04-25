IDEX Membership 24 Hour Volume Reaches $708.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $96.18 or 0.01265210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $192,360.06 and $708.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.24 or 0.04449447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003255 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.