IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 714 ($9.39).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday.

IGG opened at GBX 733 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 675.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 668.92. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.25 ($9.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

