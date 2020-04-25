Ignis Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Bittrex, Coinbit and Indodax. Ignis has a market cap of $15.77 million and $2.60 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02590749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00214877 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, STEX, Coinbit, Bittrex, Indodax and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

