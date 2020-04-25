ImageCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $529,963.65 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $529,963.65 and approximately $808,103.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003390 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001042 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,546,364 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,864 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

