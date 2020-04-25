Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 11,232 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 91,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

