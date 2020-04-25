Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 68,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 87,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

