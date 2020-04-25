Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0028

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 68% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ink has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $872.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Exrates and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.02603139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail, EXX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg, HitBTC, ZB.COM and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

