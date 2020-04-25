Ink Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $173,531.41 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $173,531.41 and $146.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, COSS, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.02586510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00214685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,234,006 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

