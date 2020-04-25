INO COIN (INO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $323.13 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. INO COIN has a market cap of $323.13 million and approximately $384,651.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INO COIN has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00023614 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02596255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

