InsaneCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $92,629.76 and $197.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.01136226 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00236829 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,397,935 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

