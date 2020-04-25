Insolar (XNS) Market Capitalization Tops $35.48 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Insolar coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00011738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $918,753.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Kucoin and Bitmax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

